SBI Suspends Business Conclaves, Seminars, Felicitation Till March 31

State Bank of India has directed senior employees across circles to not organise business conclaves, seminars or felicitation ceremonies till the end of FY24, according to an internal memo reviewed by NDTV Profit.

"Any deviation in this regard will require prior approval" of the bank's retail business and operations head, the memo signed by Managing Director Vinay Tonse on Dec. 28 said. These changes come into effect immediately, and apply to the third parties associated with SBI.

SBI has a bancassurance pact with SBI Life Insurance Co., and SBI General Insurance Co. For the sale of mutual funds, the bank is in a joint venture with SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Co.

Further, recognition for employees from customer value enhancement business unit will be subject to the performance of certain core business parameters, SBI's memo said.

NDTV Profit had earlier reported that some SBI employees are being rewarded with silver coins, freebies, and even one-day excursions for meeting or exceeding the target on sale of third-party products.

However, SBI's memo is not linked to curbing mis-selling of insurance products, a person with direct knowledge told NDTV Profit.

According to the person quoted above, the decision to suspend business conclaves or felicitation ceremonies is aimed at reducing distractions for employees before the year ends. With this message, the bank's senior management is aiming for greater focus on the core business, while continuing third party sales, this person said.