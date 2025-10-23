Emirates NBD Deal With RBL Bank May Delay IDBI Stake Sale | Profit Exclusive

A major deal between Emirates NBD and RBL Bank has taken the Indian market by storm. The deal may now have significant ramifications for the government's plans to sell its stake in IDBI Bank, potentially delaying the process, sources have told NDTV Profit.

Last week, Emirates NBD announced it will infuse $3 billion to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank. This may have an inverse impact on Emirates NDB's participation in IDBI Bank stake sale.

This development could leave the sale process without a key contender, thereby pushing the sale beyond the government's targeted timeline. The government's target was to finish the sale by the end of this fiscal.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is managing the sale of a 61% stake in IDBI Bank.