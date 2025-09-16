Calls To Codes: Income Tax Department Launches AI Portal To Expose Evaders | Profit Exclusive
The Income Tax Department is turning to artificial intelligence in its fight against tax evasion. In collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has rolled out Project Satya — a new portal that analyses call data records and digital footprints to give investigators real-time, actionable insights, two officials familiar with the development told NDTV Profit.
The system, already being used by the Investigation Wing in Bengaluru, will soon be rolled out nationwide. Officials said the tool is designed to map hidden connections between individuals and entities that traditional financial records often fail to capture.
A New Digital Playbook
According to people aware of its features, Project Satya allows investigators to: Track the top 10 apps used by suspects, including WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal; Identify top source IPs to spot digital behaviour patterns; Use mobile tower data to verify a suspect’s physical location & Build a dynamic suspect database with digital profiles, usage summaries and communication links
Investigators can also flag “sandwich calls” — short conversations tucked between longer ones — that may indicate "covert" communication. The system highlights odd-hour activity, analyses the shortest and longest calls, and even detects OTP transfers, often a red flag for financial or identity-related fraud.
The portal can pinpoint the last call of the day, helping officers understand daily routines. Crucially, what once took hours of manual analysis can now be completed in minutes, officials said.
Privacy Questions
The use of call data in investigations has raised concerns over privacy. Officials, however, maintained that there is no expansion of access under the new system. The tax department already obtains call data records under established legal protocols and only for cases under investigation.
Project Satya, they argue, is meant to improve accuracy and efficiency, ensuring stronger, evidence-backed cases while operating within the legal framework.
For the CBDT, the project signals a broader shift toward AI-driven tax enforcement. By integrating digital footprints with financial trails, the department aims to make it harder for evaders to slip through the cracks.
An email sent by NDTV Profit to the CBDT seeking official confirmation and rollout details went unanswered.