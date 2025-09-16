Calls To Codes: Income Tax Department Launches AI Portal To Expose Evaders | Profit Exclusive

The Income Tax Department is turning to artificial intelligence in its fight against tax evasion. In collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has rolled out Project Satya — a new portal that analyses call data records and digital footprints to give investigators real-time, actionable insights, two officials familiar with the development told NDTV Profit.

The system, already being used by the Investigation Wing in Bengaluru, will soon be rolled out nationwide. Officials said the tool is designed to map hidden connections between individuals and entities that traditional financial records often fail to capture.