Hindustan Copper Assessing Acquisition Of Two Chile Copper Mines Via JV — Profit Exclusive

Government-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd. is assessing an acquisition of two copper mines in Chile in a joint venture with Codelco. The talks are said to be in advanced stages for one of the mines, according to sources.

Codelco is a Chilean state-owned mining company and the largest copper mining company in the world. Sources suggest the company has offered five blocks to Hindustan Copper.

An HCL team will be visiting Chile in December to assess some of the untapped copper blocks on offer.

The government is assessing a substantial stake in the two mines currently. The potential investment and stake of Hindustan Copper in the JV is under assessment.

In June, Hindustan Copper signed a memorandum of understanding for knowledge sharing and technology exchange with Codelco.