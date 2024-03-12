Now Is The Right Time To Focus On Growth, Says GIC Re Chairman — NDTV Profit Exclusive

General Insurance Corp. of India is all set to focus on growth, according to Chairman and Managing Director Ramaswamy Narayanan.

Over the last five years, the company has gone from a loss to making profits. "We have weeded out businesses that were not working for us both internationally and domestically," Narayanan told NDTV Profit.

"It is now the right time for us to start focusing on growth," he said. The company's solvency ratio has also gone up from 1.53 in 2020 to 2.94 currently, allowing it to look for opportunities in the market and write good premium business on account of the buffer capital, he said.

Narayanan expects better growth and profitability in FY25, as with the current renewal cycle, the company is looking to write more business. "We are bullish about the business and how insurers are writing their books."