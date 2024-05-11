NDTV ProfitExclusivesMDH-Everest Row: FMCG Distributors Urged To Restrict Inventory Of Branded Spices
MDH-Everest Row: FMCG Distributors Urged To Restrict Inventory Of Branded Spices

Distributors typically have stocks of 35-60 days.

11 May 2024, 11:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of MDH and Everest Masala powders. The Spices Board of India is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spice-mix products of Indian brands MDH and Everest. (Image Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
File photo of MDH and Everest Masala powders. The Spices Board of India is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spice-mix products of Indian brands MDH and Everest. (Image Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit) 
The All-India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has warned distributors to restrict the amount of packaged spices they stock. This comes at a time when India's top food regulator is testing spice brands for quality after global regulators flagged contamination in MDH and Everest."In the event that restrictions are imposed on brands, heavy stocking could result in dead investment, and retailers may be left with damaged stock,"...
