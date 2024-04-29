EVs Not Sole Path To Net-Zero Goal, Says Maruti Suzuki Chair Bhargava

RC Bhargava, chairperson of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Source: company website)
RC Bhargava, chairperson of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., is not convinced on the electric-vehicle landscape, without which he says the company cannot meet carbon-emission and other norms that are part of the planning process for any launch. He underscored that the automobile company does not want to be driven by just one technology as it looks at multiple new options."Electric cars by themselves are not the (only) answer to reach the go...