Claims And Counters: How Many Wars Has Donald Trump Stopped?

The US President has claimed for the umpteenth time that he has played a part in stopping at least seven or eight wars. The question, therefore, stands: How many wars has Trump really stopped?

During the course of his second term in office, the Trump administration can claim credit for brokering a deal to stop the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US, long term allies of Isreal, have played a key role in not only halting the genocide, as termed by United Nations, but also securing prisoner exchange and hostage releases.

The US President is also credited for stopping a 12-day “hot war” between Israel and Iran in June. However, it must be noted that Trump negotiated the ceasefire after US struck Iran's nuclear sites.

Another win for Trump came in Southeast Asia, where officials in both Cambodia and Thailand credited him for putting an end to a conflict involving the border dispute earlier this summer.

Trump has also been involved in the Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict, with the US President notably hosting the leaders of both states in August, where they signed a deal that aimed to end decades-long conflict. However, the two countries are yet to sign the final treaty.