Claims And Counters: How Many Wars Has Donald Trump Stopped?
Trump was recently snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was instead awarded to Venezuelan politician and activist María Corina Machado.
Donald Trump is in focus yet again as the US President has claimed he has stopped eight wars in eight months and therefore deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.
"I don't think any President has stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months. Did I get a Nobel Prize? No. But I suspect that next year will be better. But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives," he said at the White House.
Wars, Trump And Reality
The US President has claimed for the umpteenth time that he has played a part in stopping at least seven or eight wars. The question, therefore, stands: How many wars has Trump really stopped?
During the course of his second term in office, the Trump administration can claim credit for brokering a deal to stop the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The US, long term allies of Isreal, have played a key role in not only halting the genocide, as termed by United Nations, but also securing prisoner exchange and hostage releases.
The US President is also credited for stopping a 12-day “hot war” between Israel and Iran in June. However, it must be noted that Trump negotiated the ceasefire after US struck Iran's nuclear sites.
Another win for Trump came in Southeast Asia, where officials in both Cambodia and Thailand credited him for putting an end to a conflict involving the border dispute earlier this summer.
Trump has also been involved in the Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict, with the US President notably hosting the leaders of both states in August, where they signed a deal that aimed to end decades-long conflict. However, the two countries are yet to sign the final treaty.
The More Contested Claims
Let's now talk about conflicts where Trump's claims have been more contested. Earlier this year, Trump claimed to have played a key role in mediating truce between India and Pakistan.
However, those claims are refuted by the Indian government, which maintains that the truce was reached through internal discussions between the heads of both governments.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, though, has acknowledged Trump's role, endorsing him for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times.
Photo: NDTV Profit
Elsewhere, the conflicts are far from over or were not wars at all. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the US facilitated a peace deal with Rwanda, but the main rebel group was not included and deadly fighting continues.
Finally, as far as the situation between Egypt and Ethiopia is concerned, it has been more of a dispute over a dam and not a military conflict.
Simply put, the Trump administration has indeed played a constructive role in several de-escalations across the globe. However, the claim of having “ended eight wars” does appear exaggerated, especially knowing that many of them still remain unresolved.