María Corina Machado Wins The Nobel Peace Prize 2025

María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize for Peace on Friday at 2.30 pm IST today in Oslo, Norway.

María Corina Machado was nominated by for her tireless fight for peace in Venezuela and the world, a fair recognition of a person who has dedicated almost her entire life to the fight for peace and the liberation."

She was also nominated by Richard Scott for "her courageous and selfless leadership, and unyielding dedication to the pursuit of peace and democratic ideals, bring attention to the human rights abuses occurring under the Maduro regime."

The announcement was made by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and was streamed live on all social channels, YouTube, and X.

This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received a total of 338 nominations, which consisted of 244 individuals and 94 organisations, all competing for one of the most prestigious awards in the world.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was one of the most talked-about awards this year, with nominations including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and many other individuals and organisations from all around the world.