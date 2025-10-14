Trump Signs Historic Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Egypt With Middle East Leaders

Alongside several Middle East leaders US President Doanld Trump signed a Gaza ceasefire deal during his visit to Egypt. Trump while visiting the Israeli parliament said that the “long and painful nightmare is finally over.” He further added that, “This is a historic dawn of a new Middle East," as per CNN.

A statement released by the White House on behalf of Donald Trump, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye read, “we support and stand behind President Trump’s sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East. Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis.”

“I’m not talking about single state or double state or two state, we’re talking about the rebuilding of Gaza,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during his return flight from the Middle East, as per BBC.

“A lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solutions. We’ll have to see,” he said, adding, “I haven’t commented on that.”

The White House statement further added that, “We recognize the deep historical and spiritual significance of this region to the faith communities whose roots are intertwined with the land of the region — Christianity, Islam, and Judaism among them. Respect for these sacred connections and the protection of their heritage sites shall remain paramount in our commitment to peaceful coexistence.”

It also said, “In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbors. We pledge to work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy, building institutional foundations upon which future generations may thrive together in peace.”