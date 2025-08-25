Trump Once Again Claims He Stopped India, Pakistan War

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, "You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it." They said, "Well, there's no more war going on." I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...,"he added.