Air India Plane Crash Report: Preliminary Investigation Reignites Scrutiny Of FAA’s 2018 Fuel Switch Warning

The cockpit voice recording revealed brief confusion between the pilots, with one asking, “Why did you cut off?” and the other replying, “I didn’t.” Investigators found that an automatic relight was successful for Engine 1, but Engine 2 did not recover. The aircraft crashed just outside the airport perimeter after a total loss of power.

Karve said the part number listed in the FAA’s 2018 advisory, which addressed fuel control switches failing to stay in position on Boeing 737s, also applies to the fuel control unit used in the Air India 787. “Air India Boeing 787 fuel control unit also has the same part number as the one shown in the FAA advisory list,” he said.

He added that the FAA should have classified the issue more seriously. “Ideally, it should have been an alert bulletin, or at least an airworthiness directive,” Karve said. “By saying that it is advisory, you are leaving it to the airline to take a call.”