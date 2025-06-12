Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Passenger Aircraft With 242 On Board Crashes In Meghaninagar

Air India plane AI 171 with 242 passengers, heading from Ahmedabad to London, has crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, as per NDTV. The Air India Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 13:10 IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport at 18:25 BST. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off," tweeted the airline. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft," said the tweet.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad has suspended operations under further notice, said an SVPIA spokesperson.