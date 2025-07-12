Air India Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Twin Engine Shutdown Mid Air Due To Fuel Supply Cut

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report of the investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 in the wee hours of Saturday. One of the key findings of the report was that the twin engines of the ill-fated flight shut down seconds after take-off as fuel supply was cut off, with neither pilot acknowledging turning off the switches.

According to the 15-page report, the aircraft hit its top recorded airspeed of 180 knots. Moments later, the fuel cut off switches—responsible for controlling fuel flow to the engines—moved from the 'RUN' position to 'CUTOFF' one after another, with a gap of one second.

There was also apparent confusion about the situation between pilots in the cockpit.

"Why did you cut off?" One of the pilots was heard asking the other in the cockpit voice recording. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.

About 10 seconds later, both fuel-cutoff switches were turned back on. But the engines couldn’t fully restart and regain thrust fast enough, causing the aircraft to rapidly descend. The plane, which was enroute to London Gatwick with 230 passengers onboard, crashed right outside the airport perimeter just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing all but one.

Immediately after the plane lifted off the ground, the Ram Air Turbine — a backup powder device — was deployed, indicating a total loss of power and thrust in the aircraft, as per the CCTV footage obtained by the investigators from the airport.

Flight data indicates that an automatic relight was attempted and successfully carried out for Engine 1. However, Engine 2 failed to recover despite multiple attempts to reintroduce fuel.