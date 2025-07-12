'Why Did You Cut Off The Fuel?' — Final Cockpit Audio Reveals Confusion Before Air India Crash

A month after the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, a preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has revealed cockpit audio and crucial technical data, shedding light on the moments before the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down, killing over 270 people.

The 15-page report, released early Saturday, confirms that seconds after takeoff, both of the aircraft’s fuel control switches moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’, abruptly severing fuel supply to the engines. According to cockpit voice recordings, one pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?” The other replied, “I didn’t.” The exchange underscores the confusion and urgency inside the cockpit as the aircraft began losing power.

Almost immediately after the cut-off, the switches were moved back to ‘RUN’, suggesting an attempt to recover engine thrust. The Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder data confirmed the relight sequence was initiated, which should have triggered a restart under the aircraft’s Full Authority Digital Engine Control system.

However, moments later, the data feed ended, and one of the pilots issued a MAYDAY call. No response was received by Air Traffic Control, and soon after, the aircraft crashed just outside the airport boundary.

In just 32 seconds of flight, the London-bound plane plunged into a student hostel near the runway perimeter and exploded.