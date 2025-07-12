Air India Crash Report: Insurance Liability Could Shift If Cause Is Traced To Mechanical Fault

The aviation insurance claim arising from the crash of Air India flight AI171 may face a shift in liability if the final investigation finds that a mechanical failure, and not pilot action, triggered the loss of power, a senior insurance broker said during a panel discussion on NDTV Profit.

Chetan Kashyap, head of aviation and specialty lines at Prudent Insurance Brokers, said the current finding—that the engines shut down due to fuel cut-off—does not immediately alter insurer responsibility. However, he added that the nature of the failure could eventually change how liabilities are distributed.

“If it is a machine malfunction or maybe a lock mechanism failure, then the OEM may also come into the picture from a liability aspect,” Kashyap said. “The liability stands wide open.” He noted that a determination of fault in the final Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report could lead reinsurers to consider bringing original equipment manufacturers into the claim settlement process.