'You Don't Say': Elon Musk Mocks Amazon, Links AWS Outage To AI Usage In Code-Writing

Elon Musk on Monday, Oct. 20, took a dig at Amazon after Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported a global outage for hours with several of its cloud-dependent platforms going out of operations, bringing almost half the internet down. Users reported outage of services on Amazon Prime Video, Canva, Perplexity AI, and several other platforms which rely on AWS cloud storage and computing.

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Tesla CEO mocked Amazon saying, 'You don't say', by reposting a statement of the Amazon AWS CEO where he claimed that artificial intelligence pushes 75% of their production code. Earlier, Musk said in a post on X Chat that he does not trust the Signal messaging App.

Users widely assumed that Musk's distrust was because platform relies on AWS. The messaging app Signal’s President Meredith Whittaker had confirmed on 'X' earlier today that their platform was hit by the AWS outage as well.