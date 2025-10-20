AWS Says Issue Has Been Fixed, But Many Popular Apps That Use It Are Still Down

As Amazon Web Services reported that it had patched the main issue that created the outage among many web applications that use it on Monday, some of these apps are still not operational, according to users.

​“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS service operations are succeeding normally now. Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution,” AWS's status page read.

According to reports from users, Reddit and Snapchat are yet to be fully functional.

On the other hand, apps like Perplexity (AI search engine firm), Robinhood Markets (for stock trading) and the UK's His Majesty's Revenue and Customs, for the country's tax collection reported that they were up and running after the outage.

AWS is one of the biggest cloud storage service providers in the world. With many prominent organisations relying on the surface suffering as a result of the outage causing a ripple effect, as they rent its services for computing power, storage and networking.

Even if a company or a department may not be using AWS directly, an adjacent firm or division that they depend on might, thus leading to failure of operations and functions.

Some of the major entities hit were YouTube, Snapchat and Google. Games like Roblox, Clash Royale and Fornite were also affected. Signal, Amazon and Canva were also affected.

The root cause of the disruption hasn't been officially disclosed yet, though there is no indication of a cyberattack or external interference.

Amazon Web Services' health dashboard suggests over 50 of its services and operations have been impacted, while Amazon DynamoDB has been completely disrupted.

Based on reports, it appears to be an operational or technical issue within the data center, such as network congestion, hardware failure, or a configuration error—common triggers for past AWS incidents.