AWS Outage: Canva To Perplexity — Here Are The 30 Plus Services That Have Been Hit

Millions of users across the internet have been affected due to a downtime in Amazon Web Services, the biggest cloud service on the planet.

A series of applications and services rely on AWS to run their operations. But with AWS facing a major downtime, those apps and services have been duly impacted.

Downdetector.com shows prominent services including Snapchat, Roblox, Canva, Perplexity and Amazon itself.

Some of the other services that are affected include Fortnite, Gmail, Google, WhatsApp, YouTube and Asana.