AWS Outage: Canva To Perplexity — Here Are The 30 Plus Services That Have Been Hit
Some of the prominent services that have been affected include Snapchat, Roblox, Canva, Perplexity and Amazon itself.
Millions of users across the internet have been affected due to a downtime in Amazon Web Services, the biggest cloud service on the planet.
A series of applications and services rely on AWS to run their operations. But with AWS facing a major downtime, those apps and services have been duly impacted.
Downdetector.com shows prominent services including Snapchat, Roblox, Canva, Perplexity and Amazon itself.
Some of the other services that are affected include Fortnite, Gmail, Google, WhatsApp, YouTube and Asana.
Source: DownDetector
Earlier in the day, hundreds of users reported downtime in popular graphic designing and presentation software Canva, which released a statement vowing to fix the issue as soon as possible.
What Is The Problem With AWS?
AWS is presently seeing widespread outage, which has primarily impacted its US-EAST-1 region (Northern Virginia data centre), which started in the early hours of Monday.
This has led to increased error rates and latencies across multiple core services like EC2, S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, and others, causing disruptions to thousands of websites, apps, and platforms that rely on AWS infrastructure.
The root cause of the disruption hasn't been officially disclosed yet, though there is no indication of a cyberattack or external interference.
Amazon Web Services' health dashboard suggests over 50 of its services and operations have been impacted, while Amazon DynamoDB has been completely disrupted.
Based on reports, it appears to be an operational or technical issue within the data center, such as network congestion, hardware failure, or a configuration error—common triggers for past AWS incidents.
Complete List Of Services Affected
Social Media & Communications
Snapchat, Gmail, Signal, Instagram, WhatsApp, Reddit, X, Zoom
Gaming
Roblox, Epic Games, PlayStation, EA, Steam, Pokemon GO, Rocket League, PUBG, Fortnite, Clash of Clans
Telecom & Entertainment
PrimeVideo, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, YouTube, Amazon Music
AI Services
Grok and Perplexity
Other Services
Udemy, Coursera, Duolingo, Atlassian, State Bank of India, Asana, IRCTC, Cloudfare
Update From Amazon
On his health dashboard, Amazon Web Services has issued an update, revealing that the service has seen early signs of recovery.
"We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information," AWS said.