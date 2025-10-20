Canva Down? Hundreds Of Users Report Issue, Company Releases Statement

Business NewsTrendingCanva Down? Hundreds Of Users Report Issue, Company Releases Statement
In light of the recent downtime, Canva has come out with a statement, vowing to fix the issue at the earliest.

20 Oct 2025, 01:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Canva confirms it is facing downtime. (Photo: Canva/X)</p></div>
Canva confirms it is facing downtime. (Photo: Canva/X)
Popular graphic design and presentation platform Canva is currently facing downtime, with several hundred users reporting that the application is not operational right now.

DownDetector suggests over 550 users who are reporting downtime with the software right now, with many of them taking to X to show their frustration.

Indeed, users on X quipped about marketing and social media managers finding it difficult coping with Canva being down.

Others questioned Canva's servers, suggesting that these downtimes have become all too frequent.

Statement By Canva

In light of the recent downtime, Canva has come out with a statement, vowing to fix the issue at the earliest while sharing a link that can help users track latest updates.

"Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!" Canva posted on X.

