Canva Down? Hundreds Of Users Report Issue, Company Releases Statement
In light of the recent downtime, Canva has come out with a statement, vowing to fix the issue at the earliest.
Popular graphic design and presentation platform Canva is currently facing downtime, with several hundred users reporting that the application is not operational right now.
DownDetector suggests over 550 users who are reporting downtime with the software right now, with many of them taking to X to show their frustration.
Indeed, users on X quipped about marketing and social media managers finding it difficult coping with Canva being down.
Social media managers rn (including me) cos Canva is down pic.twitter.com/hh39bjHzIs— KimmieKool â¨ (@Raeesa___S) October 20, 2025
Others questioned Canva's servers, suggesting that these downtimes have become all too frequent.
Canva is down, again.....Every week, there is at least one downtime with @canva ..... Is that how a company with a valuation in billions of dollars operates? Investors must pay attention to this. , pic.twitter.com/Ipl2Vhsrbx— Amit Misra (@amit6060) October 20, 2025
Statement By Canva
In light of the recent downtime, Canva has come out with a statement, vowing to fix the issue at the earliest while sharing a link that can help users track latest updates.
"Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!" Canva posted on X.
Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check https://t.co/v6xkQV5adF for updates. We'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/DUzNDHcjLE— Canva (@canva) October 20, 2025