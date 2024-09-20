Apple iPhone 16 Review Roundup: It's There Alright, But Not Quite
The iPhone 16 series feels more at par within its own family, even though that might not be true when one draws comparisons with some other flagships in the market.
The Apple iPhone 16 series is out on Friday, with four new iPhone models launching: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
While some Apple faithfuls are thronging stores as usual, what is clear from the specs and more is that the 16 is an incremental update on the 15, with a lot of minor changes but with the supposed main draw yet to come.
Because the iPhone 16 series' standout feature—Apple Intelligence—doesn't come out of the box and will be available only later, according to Apple. Many other features, some camera ones, Mail's categorisation or recording and transcribing live calls using the Phone app, will all be available with later software updates. It's a strange feeling—upgrade now (and it's not cheap!) but wait on Apple for many of the new features.
But while incremental, Apple has also delivered many new ways to up the productivity and speed, though many small new touches. iOS 18 is definitely a welcome upgrade.
So there, even as the iPhone 16 series is "available", what do you get and what's missing and at the moment, promise ware? Apple will surely deliver, but should you wait before you bite the bullet? Here's a lowdown from reputed personal tech watchers:
iPhone More 'Pro', But Not Enough
Apple iPhone 16 Pro. (Source: Apple website)
The gap between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models has reduced to an extent that some are calling regular models as being "more Pro than ever" and a "Pro in disguise". That is very encouraging, because that means the standard models are pretty close to the capabilities of the best iPhone money can buy.
The chipset on the standard iPhones is from the same family—A18—as the one on the Pro models, which means performance and speed are top notch and no reviewers seem to disagree. There is an innovative Camera Control button on all models, and so is the new Action button.
However, a high refresh rate screen is missing. ProMotion displays up to 120Hz are available only on Pro models, whereas 16 and 16 Plus have 60Hz, and you can't help but feel it's a bit dated. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus also don't have the always-on display that's in the Pro models.
'Traditional' Camera Control
The Camera Control button is one of the most significant changes in the new iPhones. (Source: Apple website)
The Camera Control button (more of a touchpad) is one of the most significant changes in the new iPhones, according to CNET. The physical camera button lies on the edge of the phone. Pressing it quickly launches the Camera app; pressing once clicks a picture, while press and hold records a video.
It is a hybrid button — a full click snaps a photo but a light press or a swipe does a lot more, bringing up settings and allowing you to toggle between them. You can zoom, switch between cameras, adjust exposure and depth, select photographic styles and even switch resolution while recording video.
This button will definitely take some getting used to and some will hate it (as much as others love it). Also, in some time you will get more functionality with this button — a half press will focus, and a full press will click, like good-old traditional cameras.
Good Photos/Videos, But Low Light A Dampener
Pictures in portrait mode continue to be impressive with the new iPhone. (Source: Apple website)
Pictures in portrait mode continue to be impressive with the new iPhone, and so is video quality in cinematic mode. However, according to The Verge, iPhone 16 uses a smaller main image sensor than the Pro models, and its low-light image quality was found wanting.
If you're shooting portraits in low light or the subject is moving, don't expect mind-blowing quality. Also, when you try the digital zoom on the iPhone 16 and compare the result with that of the telephoto lens on the Pro model, well, it seems the optical zoom beats it hands down.
New Colours
The iPhone 16 will be available in five new finishes this year: pink, teal, ultramarine, black, and white. (Source: Apple website)
The iPhone 16 will be available in five new finishes this year: pink, teal, ultramarine, black, and white. While the earlier generation was more about pastels, the new colours definitely look bolder. The teal and ultramarine finishes appear to be all the rage.
Not Quite There
All in all, the iPhone 16 series feels more at par within its own family, even though that might not be true when you draw comparisons with some other flagships in the market. It is shipping in the absence of the much-touted Apple Intelligence and many intelligent features, so much so that it has been called the AI phone with no AI.
It’s available, but not quite. But if you want one now, you can get it in 10 minutes too.
Click here for more details on pricing and availability.