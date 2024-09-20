Apple iPhone 16 Review Roundup: It's There Alright, But Not Quite

The Apple iPhone 16 series is out on Friday, with four new iPhone models launching: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While some Apple faithfuls are thronging stores as usual, what is clear from the specs and more is that the 16 is an incremental update on the 15, with a lot of minor changes but with the supposed main draw yet to come.

Because the iPhone 16 series' standout feature—Apple Intelligence—doesn't come out of the box and will be available only later, according to Apple. Many other features, some camera ones, Mail's categorisation or recording and transcribing live calls using the Phone app, will all be available with later software updates. It's a strange feeling—upgrade now (and it's not cheap!) but wait on Apple for many of the new features.



But while incremental, Apple has also delivered many new ways to up the productivity and speed, though many small new touches. iOS 18 is definitely a welcome upgrade.

So there, even as the iPhone 16 series is "available", what do you get and what's missing and at the moment, promise ware? Apple will surely deliver, but should you wait before you bite the bullet? Here's a lowdown from reputed personal tech watchers: