iPhone 16 Craze: Man Waits 21 Hours In Queue To Grab The First One
A self-confessed Apple fan, Mumbai's Ujjwal has been making it a point to be at the front of the line for every new iPhone release.
Aerospace-grade aluminum, thinnest borders, a 48-megapixel camera, and more are the qualities of the new iPhone 16 series. However, the talking point has to be a young man named Ujjwal from Mumbai, who waited in line for 21 hours before becoming the day's first customer.
According to him, this wasn't a first-time experience. A self-confessed Apple fan, Ujjwal has been making it a point to be at the front of the line for every new iPhone release. Last year, he waited 17 hours to be the first to purchase the iPhone 15, and this year, he surpassed that time, solidifying his commitment to the Apple products.
By nightfall, Ujjwal wasn’t alone. Dozens of people had joined him in the queue, and by morning, the crowd had swelled into the hundreds. The excitement was evident as the doors of the Apple Store finally opened, and Ujjwal stepped inside as the first customer, greeted by cheers from both staff and fellow Apple fans.
The BKC store, Apple’s first retail outlet in the country, has become a focal point for fans eager to be among the first to experience new products.
The new iPhone series features aerospace-grade aluminum, with pre-orders having started on Sept. 13 and sales beginning on Sept 20. It boasts the thinnest borders, AI-powered language features, and an impressive 48 MP main camera that combines images for sharper photos, offers 2x telephoto zoom, and records 4K video in Dolby Vision.
The A18 chipset enhances performance, making it 30% faster and providing the best battery life yet. Pricing starts at Rs.79,900 for the iPhone 16 and goes up to Rs.1,44,900 for the Pro Max.