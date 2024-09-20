iPhone 16 Craze: Man Waits 21 Hours In Queue To Grab The First One

Aerospace-grade aluminum, thinnest borders, a 48-megapixel camera, and more are the qualities of the new iPhone 16 series. However, the talking point has to be a young man named Ujjwal from Mumbai, who waited in line for 21 hours before becoming the day's first customer.

According to him, this wasn't a first-time experience. A self-confessed Apple fan, Ujjwal has been making it a point to be at the front of the line for every new iPhone release. Last year, he waited 17 hours to be the first to purchase the iPhone 15, and this year, he surpassed that time, solidifying his commitment to the Apple products.

By nightfall, Ujjwal wasn’t alone. Dozens of people had joined him in the queue, and by morning, the crowd had swelled into the hundreds. The excitement was evident as the doors of the Apple Store finally opened, and Ujjwal stepped inside as the first customer, greeted by cheers from both staff and fellow Apple fans.