Apple iPhone 16 Series Hits India: Check Price, Specs And The Rush

Photo Credit: Yash Tiwari/NDTV Profit
Take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new iPhone 16 range.
The new range of iPhones from Apple — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — have been launched in India.
Photo Credit: Yash Tiwari/NDTV Profit
The iPhone 16 will feature a dual-camera system, with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The front camera is a 12MP lens. It comes in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. It will have a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 3,561 mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Yash Tiwari/NDTV Profit
The new iPhone 16 is powered by an A18 Bionic chipset and is equipped with the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature, which will be available as a free software update with features rolling in from next month.
Photo Credit: Yash Tiwari/NDTV Profit
The iPhone 16 is priced starting from Rs 79,900 onwards, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB models. The 128GB model of the iPhone Plus is priced at Rs 89,900, going up to Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.
Photo Credit: Yash Tiwari/NDTV Profit
The new range of iPhones will be available for purchase on multiple quick e-commerce platforms including Zepto, BigBasket.
Photo Credit: Zepto