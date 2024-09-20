iPhone 16 Series Available Starting Today: How To Order On Zepto, Bigbasket
With quick commerce apps offering the Apple iPhone 16, buyers can get the smartphone as quickly as 10 minutes.
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on Sept. 9, introducing four new models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Starting today, you can get your hands on the latest iPhones in India, and as quickly as 10 minutes.
Apart from Apple’s website, official retailers, and e-commerce sites, quick commerce players Zepto, Bigbasket and Blinkit are also offering iPhone 16 models.
If you're wondering how you can order from these platforms, here's all you need to know.
Zepto
With its foray into the electronics market, Zepto is offering iPhone 16 series on its app. Although the official iPhone 16 launch page is live on the platform, it is yet to start deliveries. Once the deliveries begin, customers can expect delivery times of around 30 minutes.
Zepto will cater to major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, with plans to expand further.
Bigbasket
Bigbasket is partnering with Croma, Tata Group's electronics retail chain, and promises to deliver the iPhone 16 in just 10 minutes. This service starts at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and is available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
The latest iPhone 16 is just 10 minutes away! Available to order in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR from 20th September, 8 AM onwards.— bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) September 19, 2024
To order your iPhone 16 on Bigbasket, simply open the app, navigate to the electronics section, select your preferred model, and confirm your payment.
Blinkit
Blinkit is also jumping on the iPhone 16 delivery bandwagon. Known for its fast deliveries of everyday essentials, the Zomato-owned quick commerce platform has offered iPhone 15 and PlayStation 5 in the past with record delivery times.
Now, the iPhone 16 is next on its quick-delivery roster, with a promise of having the phone at your doorstep in just 10 minutes.
Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa confirmed on social media that the platform will soon start delivering the iPhone 16 series.
Blinkit’s service will be initially available in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Ordering the iPhone 16 from Blinkit is simple: open the app, search for the iPhone 16, select your preferred model, make the payment and wait for 10 minutes before your phone arrives.