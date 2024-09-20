iPhone 16 Series Available Starting Today: How To Order On Zepto, Bigbasket

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on Sept. 9, introducing four new models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Starting today, you can get your hands on the latest iPhones in India, and as quickly as 10 minutes.

Apart from Apple’s website, official retailers, and e-commerce sites, quick commerce players Zepto, Bigbasket and Blinkit are also offering iPhone 16 models.

If you're wondering how you can order from these platforms, here's all you need to know.