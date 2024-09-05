Blinkit Drives Zomato's Upward Target Price Revision By JPMorgan

JPMorgan has raised its target price for Zomato Ltd. as it is positive on the food delivery platform's significant strides in the quick commerce sector and its ambitious expansion plans. The brokerage has also retained its 'overweight' rating on the company.

The target price was increased to Rs 340 per share, from Rs 208 apiece, implying a 40% upside from previous closing price.

In a recent note, the brokerage emphasised Zomato’s role in driving a rapid transformation in retail consumer behaviour through its quick commerce arm. The company’s subsidiary, Blinkit, is set to outpace its competitors with plans to establish 1,500 stores across major metros over the next 2.5 years. This strategic expansion is expected to bolster Zomato’s scale, enabling better monetisation through channel margins and increased advertising revenue.