iPhone 16 Series Goes On Sale In India With Long Queues Across Apple Stores

Friday marks the official launch of the iPhone 16 series in India, with eager customers lining up outside Apple’s flagship store in BKC, Mumbai. The excitement is mirrored in Delhi, where long queues formed at the Saket store, as fans awaited the release of the new devices.

The queue spans 500-700 people with some of them waiting for more than 12 hours. The first customer to get their hands on the Apple iPhone in Mumbai BKC's store stood in the queue for around 21 hours.