iPhone 16 Series Goes On Sale In India With Long Queues Across Apple Stores
The first customer to get their hands on the Apple iPhone in Mumbai BKC's store stood in line for around 21 hours.
Friday marks the official launch of the iPhone 16 series in India, with eager customers lining up outside Apple’s flagship store in BKC, Mumbai. The excitement is mirrored in Delhi, where long queues formed at the Saket store, as fans awaited the release of the new devices.
The queue spans 500-700 people with some of them waiting for more than 12 hours.
Long queues in front of Apple's flagship BKC store. (Image Source: Yash Tiwari/ NDTV Profit)
The iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, was unveiled on September 9. Now, after a two-week wait, the smartphones are available for purchase at both Apple stores and through various third-party retailers.
The starting price for the iPhone 16 series is set at Rs 79,900, the same as the iPhone 12 four years ago. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro is priced Rs 15,000 lower than last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, which launched at Rs 1,34,900.
The new models feature aerospace-grade aluminum and color-infused back glass, available in shades of ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. As the sale kicks off, customers are eager to explore the upgraded features and designs that promise to enhance their smartphone experience.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with the highly anticipated Action button that allows users to perform a variety of actions with a single press. This versatile button provides quick access to a range of functions, such as recording voice memos, identifying songs, or launching translation apps.