Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series With A18 Bionic Chip, Starting At $799

Apple Inc. on Monday unveiled the new generation of iPhones that will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with A18 Bionic Chip.

The base models—the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—that have also retained the 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors will be priced at $799 and $899. While the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

They will be available for pre-order starting this Friday and will be in stores from Sept. 20.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by the flagship A18 chip, built on TSMC's 3nm process. The chip will have 17% more system memory.

The A18 chip in the iPhone 16 is faster than all competitors, rivalling even top desktop models. It's designed to be critical for powering Apple's intelligence features, delivering a 40% performance boost over last year's iPhone 15.

The latest iPhones will also support the recently launched Apple Intelligence, a tool designed to help users write, communicate, and complete tasks seamlessly. The software leverages personal context to enhance the user experience while upholding high privacy standards in AI.