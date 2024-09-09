Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series With A18 Bionic Chip, Starting At $799
The base models- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that have also retained 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors will be priced at $799 and $899.
Apple Inc. on Monday unveiled the new generation of iPhones that will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with A18 Bionic Chip.
The base models—the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—that have also retained the 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors will be priced at $799 and $899. While the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.
They will be available for pre-order starting this Friday and will be in stores from Sept. 20.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by the flagship A18 chip, built on TSMC's 3nm process. The chip will have 17% more system memory.
The A18 chip in the iPhone 16 is faster than all competitors, rivalling even top desktop models. It's designed to be critical for powering Apple's intelligence features, delivering a 40% performance boost over last year's iPhone 15.
The latest iPhones will also support the recently launched Apple Intelligence, a tool designed to help users write, communicate, and complete tasks seamlessly. The software leverages personal context to enhance the user experience while upholding high privacy standards in AI.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple has introduced the iPhone 16, crafted with aerospace-grade aluminium and a colour-infused back glass available in striking shades like ultramarine and pink.
A standout feature is the customisable action button, which can be set to perform tasks such as recording voice memos, translating, or other functions based on the time of day. The Ford Pass app integration allows users to unlock their cars directly from their iPhone.
Camera control is now more intuitive with the action button, allowing users to adjust various camera settings quickly, making it a powerful tool for both creative and intelligence uses.
The newly launched phones have new visual and button features.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and introduces a new Cinematic Slow Motion mode in 4K.
The iPhone 16 Pro boasts the largest display in the series and is crafted from titanium grade 5, which is half the weight of stainless steel. It features a new texture and comes in white titanium, black, white, and desert titanium. The model also offers increased battery life and enhanced Apple Intelligence features to elevate the Pro experience.
The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the A18 Pro chip, featuring a 16-core neural engine specifically designed for seamless integration with Apple Intelligence. It is 15% faster than the previous 15 Pro chip and includes a 6-core GPU, pushing AAA games to new levels of performance.