Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympic Final For Being Overweight By Few Grams

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the final of the women's freestyle 50 kg event of Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after being found slightly overweight. The final was scheduled to be held later in the night against the USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, who won bronze in Tokyo 2020.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class," Team India, the official account of the Indian Olympic Association, posted on X. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it said.