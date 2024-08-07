Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympic Final For Being Overweight By Few Grams
The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified, PTI quoted an Indian coach as saying.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the final of the women's freestyle 50 kg event of Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after being found slightly overweight. The final was scheduled to be held later in the night against the USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, who won bronze in Tokyo 2020.
"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class," Team India, the official account of the Indian Olympic Association, posted on X. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."
"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it said.
ð¨ It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Womenâs Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be madeâ¦— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024
The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified, PTI quoted an Indian coach as saying.
Phogat usually competes in the 53kg category but brought her weight down to 50kg for the Paris 2024 games. On day 2 of her weigh-in, however, she was found weighing over the desired limit, according to NDTV.
She reportedly tried to do all she could to come under the desired weight, including skipping meals, or running. The wrestler didn't sleep the entire night, hoping to fall under the weight category, it said.
On Tuesday, Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final in Olympics as she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final. The 29-year-old had defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final. She also stunned reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16 in a dramatic match.