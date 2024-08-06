ADVERTISEMENT
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Reaches Wrestling Final, Silver Assured
Currently, India is at the 60th spot in the medal tally, with three bronze.
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final in Olympics as she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final of the freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night.
Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old had defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final. She also stunned reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16 in a dramatic match.
In her last two Olympic appearances, Phogat had failed to win a medal. As of date, India has won seven medals in wrestling at the Olympics, with Sakshi Malik being the only woman to bag a medal. She had won bronze in Rio 2016.
