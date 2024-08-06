Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Reaches Wrestling Final, Silver Assured

NDTV ProfitSportsParis Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Reaches Wrestling Final, Silver Assured
Currently, India is at the 60th spot in the medal tally, with three bronze.

06 Aug 2024, 10:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Source: AP/PTI)</p></div>
India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Source: AP/PTI)

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final in Olympics as she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final of the freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old had defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final. She also stunned reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16 in a dramatic match.

In her last two Olympic appearances, Phogat had failed to win a medal. As of date, India has won seven medals in wrestling at the Olympics, with Sakshi Malik being the only woman to bag a medal. She had won bronze in Rio 2016.

