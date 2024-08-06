Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Upsets Defending Champion Yui Susaki, Reaches Quarters

India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. AP/PTI
Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-final of the 50kg event at the Olympic Games here on Tuesday.
Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.
Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.