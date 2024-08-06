Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Storms Into Semi-Final In Wrestling

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach (right) compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Source: AP/PTI)
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat stormed into the semi-final of the women's freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final.
Phogat will now take on Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final later in the night. Earlier in the day, she defeated reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16.