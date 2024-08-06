Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Storms Into Semi-Final In Wrestling

NDTV ProfitSportsParis 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Storms Into Semi-Final In Wrestling
Phogat will now take on Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final later in the night.

06 Aug 2024, 05:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach (right) compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Source: AP/PTI)</p></div>
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat stormed into the semi-final of the women's freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final.

Phogat will now take on Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final later in the night. Earlier in the day, she defeated reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16.

