Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Storms Into Semi-Final In Wrestling

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat stormed into the semi-final of the women's freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter final.

Phogat will now take on Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final later in the night. Earlier in the day, she defeated reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16.