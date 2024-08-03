Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In 25m Pistol Final

Shooter Manu Bhaker finished at a heartbreaking fourth place in the women's 25m pistol final at Paris 2024 on Saturday, ending hopes of scripting another history by becoming the first Indian to win unprecedented three medals in a single Olympics.

The 22-year-old finished with a score of 28 points after a shoot-off with Veronika Major of Hungary.

"There's always a next time. I am already looking forward to the next one," a disappointed Bhaker said after the match. "Fourth place is not a very good place."