Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze In Shooting

"Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event by defeating South Korea on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker became the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics. .On Sunday, Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by securing a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games.(This is a developing story).What The Olympics Teaches Us About India"