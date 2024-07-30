NDTV ProfitSportsParis Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze In Shooting
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze In Shooting

Bhaker became the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics.

30 Jul 2024, 01:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at the Paris Olympics 2024 (Source: Team India/X)&nbsp;<br></p></div>
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at the Paris Olympics 2024 (Source: Team India/X) 

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event by defeating South Korea on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

On Sunday, Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by securing a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games.

(This is a developing story)

