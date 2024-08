The Indian mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost 2-6 to USA in a hard-fought bronze medal play-off of the Olympic Games on Friday.

The Indian team had scripted history by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

But the duo lost 37-38 35-37 38-34 35-37 to the American combination of Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison to bow out without a medal.