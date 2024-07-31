NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, M&M Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Tata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, M&M Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.

31 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shareholders gather around the registration counter at the Tata Steel EGM. (Photograph: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Shareholders gather around the registration counter at the Tata Steel EGM. (Photograph: NDTV Profit)

Tata Steel Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Tata Steel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,215 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Coal India is expected to post a profit of Rs 7,654 crore, while Maruti Suzuki may post a bottom line print of Rs 3,272 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Redington Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., and TeamLease Services Ltd.

