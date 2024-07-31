Tata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, M&M Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Tata Steel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,215 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Coal India is expected to post a profit of Rs 7,654 crore, while Maruti Suzuki may post a bottom line print of Rs 3,272 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Redington Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., and TeamLease Services Ltd.