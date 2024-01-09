Q3 Results: TCS, Infosys Among 50 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings This Week
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 is all set to begin when IT giants TCS and Infosys report their quarterly earnings numbers on January 11. This will be followed by Wipro and HCL Tech who will announce their Q3 FY2024 earnings on January 12.
More than fifty companies will be announcing their quarterly results this week. Here is the list of companies along with the days on which they are expected to announce their Q3 results.
Q3 Results on January 9
Delta Corp, Reliance Home Finance, Ashapuri Gold Ornament, Bajel Projects, Betala Global Securities, Cropster Agro and Standard Capital Markets will report their quarterly earnings on January 9.
Q3 Results on January 10
7NR Retail, Corporate Merchant Bankers, Martin Burn, Orosil Smiths India, SPS Finquest, Sunita Tools, Tine Agro, UH Zaveri, Vandana Knitwear and Viji Finance will report their quarterly earnings on January 10.
Q3 Results on January 11
5Paisa Capital, AGI Infra, Fundviser Capital, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, HDFC Asset Management Company, Infosys, Kenvi Jewels, Longview Tea Company, Mercury Trade Links, Plastiblends India, Pro Fin Capital Services, Quasar India, Rajoo Engineers, Sonalis Consumer Products, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Tata Consultancy Services and Vijay Textiles will report their quarterly earnings on January 10.
Q3 Results on January 12
Amal, Anand Rathi Wealth, Artson Engineering, Bharat Bijlee, Aditya Birla Money, Cubical Financial Services, DEN Networks, Harshil Agrotech, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hi-Tech Pipes, International Travel House, JTL Industries, LKP Finance, Mishka Exim, Tata Metaliks, Tree House Education & Accessories and Wipro will report their quarterly earnings on January 12.
Q3 Results on January 13
Confidence Finance and Trading, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Justride Enterprises, MRP Agro and Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility will report their quarterly earnings on January 13.
