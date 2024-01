Higher furloughs likely to dampen revenue growth further-

The weakness in Information Technology services demand has been further intensified by higher-thanexpected furloughs in Q3 FY24. The seasonality is likely to hurt revenue growth and margin performances of both tier-1 and tier-2 IT companies. The industry has not witnessed any meaningful change in spending patterns, as discretionary spending continues to take a pause across enterprises. Although sentiment has improved, it has not yet been reflected in actions.

Our IT services coverage universe should report a median revenue growth of 0.7% QoQ/2.5% YoY in Q3 FY24. The adverse movement of major currencies (Euro/Great British Pound: -1.2%/-2.0%) is anticipated to further slow down the reported growth. The muted revenue growth and revised compensation (selective names) in Q3 are less likely to aid margin improvement. However, the weakening Rs (~70 basis points against United States dollar) should act as a support. We estimate a flat USD revenue YoY, while Rs Ebit/Rs profit after tax YoY will decline 4.0%/2.0% in Q3 FY24.