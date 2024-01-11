TCS Q3 Results: Revenue Up 1.5%, Net Profit Meets Estimates Despite Headwinds

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s revenue rose meeting estimates, even as macro headwinds and furloughs weighed in a seasonally weak quarter.

Revenue of the Mumbai-based IT major rose 1.49% over the previous three months to Rs 60,583 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 58,229 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

TCS Q3 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.49% at Rs 60,583 crore (Estimate: Rs 60,109 crore).

EBIT up 4.6% at Rs 15,155 crore (Estimate: Rs 14,787 crore).

EBIT margin at 25.01% (Estimate: 25.39%).

Net profit down 2.5% at Rs 11,097 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,498 crore).

The company has made a $115-million (Rs 958 crore) provision in its third-quarter earnings related to a case involving Epic Systems Corp., after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the company’s petition to appeal an earlier court verdict. The provision has been made as an exceptional item.

The order book stands at $8.1 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1.

“Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macroeconomic headwinds, demonstrates the strength of our business model with a well-diversified portfolio and a customer-centric strategy," said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan.

TCS has announced a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the dividend is on Jan. 19. The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Feb. 5.