Banks, Insurance Q3 Results Preview - Growth To Moderate; Remain Watchful On NIMs: Motilal Oswal

Systemic credit growth remains healthy at 16% for the fortnight ended December 15, 2023 and we expect growth trends for our coverage universe to remain steady, led by continued momentum in retail, business banking, and recovery in the corporate segment.

The small and medium enterprise segment has shown robust performance, while the real estate sector has been witnessing strong activity, with a segmental loan growth of 41% YoY.

Among the retail segment, home loans, vehicle and small business segments continue to do well, while unsecured loans are expected to witness some moderation in growth amidst Reserve Bank of India’s risk-weighted asset regulation.