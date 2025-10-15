Q2 FY26 Results: Infosys, Eternal, Jio Financial, LTIMindtree, Waaree Energies To Declare Earnings On Oct. 16
Investors will keep a close watch on the quarterly results of IT giants Infosys and Wipro, as well as FMCG major Nestle India, among the 62 firms scheduled to announce their earnings tomorrow.
Quarterly Results Calendar: In the ongoing earnings season, many big companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. As many as 62 companies will declare their quarterly performance results for Q2FY26 on October 16.
Major companies announcing their second-quarter results include Wipro, Infosys, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Jio Financial Services, and Nestle India, among others.
Many companies are also expected to announce an interim dividend for shareholders. Several companies have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the Q2FY26 results.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 16
Abirami Financial Services India Ltd., Achyut Healthcare Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., Arkade Developers Ltd., Artson Ltd., Atishay Ltd., Aurum Proptech Ltd.
Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Crizac Ltd., Cryogenic Ogs Ltd., Cyient Ltd.
D. B. Corp Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., India Finsec Ltd., Indian Bank, Indo Credit Capital Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, IValue Infosolutions Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kapil Raj Finance Ltd., Key Corporation Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd., National Standard (India) Ltd., Neil Industries Ltd., Nestlé India Ltd., Nureca Ltd.
Orbit Exports Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Prime Securities Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, Punctual Trading Ltd..
Radhe Developers India Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd., Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Sprayking Ltd., Stellant Securities (India) Ltd., Seshaasai Technologies Ltd., Sungold Capital Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd.
TANFAC Industries Ltd., Transchem Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., V R Films & Studios Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Yogi Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Wipro Q1FY26 Results
Wipro reported a 2.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 23,201.1 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 22,693.5 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 1.5% YoY to Rs 18,947.8 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 18,667.4 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. Net profit increased almost 10% YoY to Rs 3,336.5 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,036.6 crore in Q1FY25.
Eternal Q1FY26 Results
Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, reported a 69.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated total income to Rs 7,521 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 4,442 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 76.85% YoY to Rs 7,433 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 4,203 crore in Q1FY25. Its consolidated net profit plunged 90% YoY to Rs 25 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.
Jio Financial Services Q1FY26 Results
Jio Financial Services reported a 48.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 619.46 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 417.82 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses jumped 228.3% YoY to Rs 260.51 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 79.35 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s consolidated net profit grew 3.85% YoY to Rs 324.66 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 312.63 crore in Q1FY25.