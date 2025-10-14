Infosys Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
Infosys will hold a 60-minute conference call at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after announcing the quarterly results.
Infosys Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30, later this week. The Narayana Murthy-founded company confirmed the scheduled earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Infosys Q2 Results: Date And Interim Dividend News
Infosys has announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. The agenda includes approving and taking on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30.
The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any. The financial results are expected to be presented for approval to the board on Oct. 16.
Infosys Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Infosys has said it has shut its trading window since Sept. 16, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, ahead of the earnings release. The trading window is set to reopen 48 hours after the financial results are publicly announced.
Infosys Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The leadership team of Infosys will be part of a press conference at 4:15 p.m. on October 16. Post that, the company will conduct a 60-minute conference call at 5:30 p.m.
This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website, following which it will be archived there. The archive will be available after 7:30 p.m. In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be uploaded as well.
Infosys Q1 Results
Infosys’ consolidated Q1 results showed revenue rising 3.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 42,279 crore, up from Rs 40,925 crore. EBIT fell 3.3% to Rs 6,921 crore from Rs 7,033 crore, with the EBIT margin contracting 20 basis points to 20.8% from 21% QoQ. Net profit declined 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,921 crore from Rs 7,033 crore.
Infosys Share Price History
As of 2:40 pm on Tuesday, Infosys shares were trading 0.24% up at Rs 1,496.80 apiece on the NSE. Infosys share price has risen by 0.60% in the past five trading sessions. The stock has fallen nearly 1% in the past month while it has risen 4.96% in the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 20.49% and in the last one year, it has dropped 23.59%.
Infosys shares touched their 52-week high of Rs 2,006.45 on Dec. 13, 2024, and 52-week low of Rs 1,307 on April 7, according to the NSE.