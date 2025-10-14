Eternal Q2 Results: Zomato Parent To Report Quarterly Earnings On This Date — Check Details

The share price of Eternal has risen 2.81% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, Eternal share price has risen by 7.33%. Over the past six months, it has jumped 56.14%. Over the past year, it has increased 23.91% and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 25.50%.

Eternal share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 352 on the NSE on Oct. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 194.80 on April 7, 2025.

Shares of Eternal ended 0.39% lower at Rs 347 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 25,145.50.