Eternal Q2 Results: Zomato Parent To Report Quarterly Earnings On This Date — Check Details
Eternal Quarterly Results: The company has scheduled an earnings call on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
Eternal Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. Major brands in Eternal's portfolio include Zomato and Blinkit. District and Hyperpure are other businesses under Eternal. Here's everything you need to know about Eternal's Q2FY26 result announcement.
Eternal Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 13, Eternal said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 16 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
ALSO READ
Eternal Share Price: Zomato Parent Gets Price Target Hike From Citi, Blinkit Growth Expected To Double In FY26
Eternal Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Sept. 20 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q2FY26.
Eternal Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2FY26 with investors and analysts. The transcript and audio recording will be made available on the website of the company at www.eternal.com/investor-relations
Eternal Q1 Results
Eternal posted a 36% sequential drop in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The bottom line came in at Rs 25 crore, compared to Rs 39 crore in the March quarter, according to a stock exchange filing. Analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected Rs 106.8 crore.
Eternal Share Price History
The share price of Eternal has risen 2.81% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, Eternal share price has risen by 7.33%. Over the past six months, it has jumped 56.14%. Over the past year, it has increased 23.91% and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 25.50%.
Eternal share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 352 on the NSE on Oct. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 194.80 on April 7, 2025.
Shares of Eternal ended 0.39% lower at Rs 347 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 25,145.50.