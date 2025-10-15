Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And Other Details

Solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd. is gearing up to announce its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In an exchange filing dated Oct. 13, the company shared details about its upcoming Board Meeting, plans to review the Limited Review Report by the company’s auditors, and consideration of an interim dividend, among other things.

Through this upcoming meeting, the company will highlight its performance for the July-September period. Investors and analysts will have a chance to review the report and gain insights about the company’s potential and challenges.