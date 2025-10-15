Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And Other Details
Waaree Energies will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss their Q2 & H1 FY26 results at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17
Solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd. is gearing up to announce its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 13, the company shared details about its upcoming Board Meeting, plans to review the Limited Review Report by the company’s auditors, and consideration of an interim dividend, among other things.
Through this upcoming meeting, the company will highlight its performance for the July-September period. Investors and analysts will have a chance to review the report and gain insights about the company’s potential and challenges.
Waaree Energies Q2 Result Date
In its filing, Waaree Energies announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Additionally, the agenda also includes the review of the Limited Review Report by the company’s auditors.
ALSO READ
Eternal Q2 Results: Zomato Parent To Report Quarterly Earnings On This Date — Check Details
Waaree Energies Q2 Dividend
The company will also consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, if any, on its equity shares for the Financial Year 2025-26, it said in the filing.
Waaree Energies Trading Window Closure
Due to the upcoming financial results, the company stated that its trading window will remain closed for all Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results.
Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Earnings Call Details
Waaree Energies will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss their Q2 & H1 FY26 results at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Waaree Energies Share Price History
Over the past five trading sessions on the NSE, the stock has risen by 6.53%, while declining 1.01% in the past month. In the six months, the share price has gone up by 59.79. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock is up by 23.86%, and over the past year, it has delivered a 51.57% return.
The stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 3,865 on Sept. 12, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,863.00 on April 7, 2025 on NSE.
At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Waaree Energies shares were trading 2.86% up at Rs 3,584 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.53% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.