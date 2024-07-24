Q1 Results Today: L&T, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Q1 Results FY25: On July 24, some of India's most prominent names, like L&T, Jindal Steel, SBI Life, Axis Bank and other companies will declare their earnings.

Notable companies like JSW Holdings, Hitachi Energy India and Aditya Birla Sun Life will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

HUL, Bajaj Finance and Coforge were among some distinguished companies that released their Q1 results yesterday.