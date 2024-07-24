Q1 Results Today: L&T, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Notable companies like JSW Holdings, Hitachi Energy India and Aditya Birla Sun Life will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Q1 Results FY25: On July 24, some of India's most prominent names, like L&T, Jindal Steel, SBI Life, Axis Bank and other companies will declare their earnings.
HUL, Bajaj Finance and Coforge were among some distinguished companies that released their Q1 results yesterday.
Q1 Results, July 24: List of companies announcing quarterly results today
Aarnav Fashions Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Captain Pipes Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Compucom Software Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd., DCB Bank Limited, Duncan Engineering Ltd., EPACK Durable Ltd., Epigral Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Go Fashion (India) Ltd., Heubach Colorants India Ltd., HFCL Ltd., IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. Ltd., Indus Finance Ltd., Inertia Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., JSW Holdings Limited, Jumbo Bag Ltd., Kenvi Jewels Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Ladderup Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Machino Plastics Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., MAS Financial Services Ltd., Mega Fin (India) Ltd., Mercury Laboratories Ltd., National Fittings Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., PDS Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Prime Securities Ltd., Ramco Systems Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., SIS Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd., SV Global Mill Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd., Tips Industries Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., TRF Ltd., Trident Ltd., Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, July 24.
Sensex, Nifty today at the open
Benchmark equity indices extended their fall to another session as losses in heavyweights pulled them lower. At pre-open, the Nifty was at 24,444.95, down by 0.14% or 34.10 points and the Sensex was at 80343.61, down 0.11% or 85.43 points. Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd dragged the Nifty. While those of ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. cushioned the fall.
On Budget day, India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for the financial year 2025. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12% lower at 24,479.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1% at 80,429.04.