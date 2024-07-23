HUL Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, Revenue Growth Slows On Price Cuts

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates, driven by moderate uptick in volume even as revenue growth slowed on account of price cuts mainly in the personal care division.

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,612 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,601-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.