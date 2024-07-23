HUL Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, Revenue Growth Slows On Price Cuts
Hindustan Unilever's revenue rose 1.4% to Rs 15,707 crore in the first quarter, as against an estimate of Rs 15,587 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates, driven by moderate uptick in volume even as revenue growth slowed on account of price cuts mainly in the personal care division.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,612 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,601-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HUL Q1 FY25 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 15,707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,587 crore).
Ebitda up 2.2% at Rs 3,744 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,690 crore).
Margin at 23.8% versus 23.7%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 23.7%.
Volume grew 4% over a year ago in Q1, as compared with 2% in the preceding three months, according to the company.
Shares of HUL closed 1.09% higher ahead of the announcement, as compared with a flat benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.