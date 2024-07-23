Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 14% On Higher Other Income, Provisions Rise 70%

Bajaj Finance's net interest income surged 25% in Q1 to Rs 8,365 crore, as compared with the same period last year. Total revenue from operations increased by 28.8% to Rs 16,098 crore in the quarter-ended June from the corresponding period a year ago.

Other income for the lender rose 97.8% year-on-year to Rs 3.64 crore.

Loan losses and provisions, too, rose 70% to Rs 1,685 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 995 crore in the same period a year ago. These were elevated due to muted collection efficiencies, it said in its investor presentation.

"The company is augmenting its debt management infrastructure as a mitigation measure. The company remains watchful across portfolios and is also proactively pruning segments," it said.

Given elevated stage-2 assets, loan losses may remain at current levels in the second quarter and should start to normalise by Q3, the presentation stated.

The company's net loan loss to average assets under finance stood at 1.99% in Q1. It was, however, projected at 1.75–1.8% in FY25.

The management said that while improvement was expected in the second half of the financial year, there is a marginal upward bias on this metric at this juncture.

Pre-provisioning operating profit soared 25% year-on-year to Rs 6,947 crore, as compared with Rs 5,543 crore.

The non-bank financer's assets under management grew 31% on a yearly basis to Rs 2.70 lakh crore, from Rs 1.80 lakh crore a year ago.

New loans booked by the lender increased 10.3% year-on-year and stood at 10.97 million for the quarter ended June.

Bajaj Finance's interest income was up 29.8% year-on-year to Rs 14,049 crore.

In Q4, the management said that the cost of funds continued to inch up. In this quarter, too, it rose 8 basis points sequentially and stood at 7.94%.

Its deposits rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 62,774 crore and they contributed to 20% of the consolidated borrowings of the firm, according to the investor presentation.

On May 2, the Reserve Bank of India also lifted restrictions on the sanction and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card'. A draft red herring prospectus for Bajaj Housing Finance has also been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and stock exchanges for a potential IPO, which now awaits clearance, the presentation said.