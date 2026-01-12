HCL Tech Q3 Attrition Rate Falls Marginally To 12.4%, Headcount Flat At 2.26 Lakh Employees

HCL Technologies Ltd. announced its third quarter results for current fiscal (Q3FY26) and reported that its attrition rate fell marginally to 12.4% compared to 12.6% in the preceding second quarter of the current fiscal. India's third-largest information technology (IT) services giant's total headcount in December quarter stood almost flat at 2.26 lakh employees.

''HCL Tech software revenue grew sharply by 28.1% QoQ and 3.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by seasonality and data Intelligence portfolio. We are well positioned to address evolving AI demand of our clients across industries and service lines,'' said C Vijayakumar CEO, Managing Director HCLTech.