HCL Tech Appoints Amitabh Kant As Non-Executive Independent Director For Five Years

HCL Technologies Ltd., has appointed Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a non-executive Independent Director on the company's board for aterm of five years.

Kant, 69, stepped down as India's G20 Sherpa on June 16. In a LinkedIn post, he announced, "After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter."

The company's board of directors appointed Kant as an Additional Director to hold office as an Independent Director on the board of the company for a term of five consecutive years, according to exchange filing on Monday. Kant has been appointed from Sept. 8, 2025 to Sept. 7, 2030, as per it's filing.

The appointment has been recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee. The approval of the shareholders for his appointment as an Independent Director shall be taken through postal ballot in due course, it added.

HCL Tech noted, that Amitabh Kant is not related to any Director of the company.