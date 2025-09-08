HCL Tech Appoints Amitabh Kant As Non-Executive Independent Director For Five Years
Amitabh Kant, 69, stepped down as India's G20 Sherpa on June 16.
HCL Technologies Ltd., has appointed Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a non-executive Independent Director on the company's board for aterm of five years.
Kant, 69, stepped down as India's G20 Sherpa on June 16. In a LinkedIn post, he announced, "After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter."
The company's board of directors appointed Kant as an Additional Director to hold office as an Independent Director on the board of the company for a term of five consecutive years, according to exchange filing on Monday. Kant has been appointed from Sept. 8, 2025 to Sept. 7, 2030, as per it's filing.
The appointment has been recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee. The approval of the shareholders for his appointment as an Independent Director shall be taken through postal ballot in due course, it added.
HCL Tech noted, that Amitabh Kant is not related to any Director of the company.
Kant's Career
Kant's leadership as Sherpa during India’s G20 Presidency (2022-2023) culminated in the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which galvanised global consensus around pressing issues, including driving global growth, promulgating India’s model of digital public infrastructure, and advocating ambitious reforms in climate finance, geopolitics, and technology.
Beyond his G20 role, Kant's illustrious career spans key senior positions in the Government of India, where he spearheaded initiatives that reshaped the nation's economic landscape. His journey in public service includes serving as the Chief Executive Officer of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) with Prime Minister of India as its Chairman.
In his 6+ years as the CEO of the government's think-tank, Kant has driven transformative policies and initiatives that have reshaped India's development trajectory. A highlight of the same is the Aspirational Districts Program, a groundbreaking effort to uplift India's most underdeveloped districts through strategic competition, focused governance, and targeted interventions.