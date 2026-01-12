HCLTech Announces Dividend Of Rs 12 — Check Record Date, Payout Details

Business NewsMarketsHCLTech Announces Dividend Of Rs 12 — Check Record Date, Payout Details
The IT firm also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year, reporting a consolidated sequential net profit of Rs 4,082 crore.

12 Jan 2026, 05:52 PM IST i
HCLTech also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year (HCL Technologies. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit Prime)
HCL Technologies Ltd. announced on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 12 for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the payout is Jan. 16, and the amount will be paid to them on Jan. 27, as per the company's exchange filing.

This implies that the eligible investors may be availing a payout of Rs 3,256 crore, as per shareholding data last updated on the quarter ended September 2025.

The IT firm also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year, reporting a consolidated sequential net profit of Rs 4,082 crore, down 3.8% from the previous quarter's Rs 4,236 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 4,702 crore from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCLTech Q3 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net profit down 3.8% at Rs 4,082 crore versus Rs 4,236 crore (Estimate of Rs 4,702 crore).

  • Revenue up 6% at Rs 33,872 crore versus Rs 31,942 crore (Estimate of Rs 33,201 crore).

  • EBIT up 14.2% at Rs 6,285 crore versus Rs 5,502 crore (Estimate of Rs 6,054 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 18.6% versus 17.2% (Estimate of 18.2%).

Shares of HCLTech closed 0.34% higher at Rs 1,155.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.42% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 16.18% in the last 12 months.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 23 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 17 recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 2.0%.

