HCLTech Announces Dividend Of Rs 12 — Check Record Date, Payout Details

HCL Technologies Ltd. announced on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 12 for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the payout is Jan. 16, and the amount will be paid to them on Jan. 27, as per the company's exchange filing.

This implies that the eligible investors may be availing a payout of Rs 3,256 crore, as per shareholding data last updated on the quarter ended September 2025.

The IT firm also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year, reporting a consolidated sequential net profit of Rs 4,082 crore, down 3.8% from the previous quarter's Rs 4,236 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 4,702 crore from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.