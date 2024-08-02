Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Meets Estimates

Revenue rose 6% to Rs 4,250.29 crore versus Rs 4,010.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,177.8 crore).

Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 753.66 crore versus Rs 688.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 774.1 crore).

Margin stood at 17.7% versus 17.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.5%).

Net profit rose 11% to Rs 504.88 crore versus Rs 455.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 527.77 crore).

Most FMCG companies have reported subdued first-quarter earnings on account of sluggish demand, dampened by continued inflation, extreme heatwave that impacted out-of-home consumption and competition from local players. Companies are seeing early signs of revival in rural demand, but they expect the pace of recovery to remain weak until festive season.

Peer ITC Ltd. missed street estimates on net profit, reporting a flat growth, while margin contracted due to high costs. The company said it is seeing sequential uptick in prices of certain commodities like sugar and edible oil.

Other players such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. posted a moderate uptick in volume growth over the previous quarter, while price cuts restricted revenue growth. Nestle India Ltd., too, reported lower-than-estimated rise in profit as price hikes pushed shoppers to seek cheaper alternatives.

Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.63% higher on Friday, as compared with a 1.25% loss in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were declared after market hours.